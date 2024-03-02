Live
Just In
Chandrababu to visit Nellore today, to address a public meeting
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Nellore today, where arrangements are being made for a large meeting at the VPR Convention.
Interestingly, the VPR Convention, which was previously the venue for all YCP programs, has now been transformed with yellow decorations in anticipation of Chandrababu Naidu's visit. Additionally, an NTR Statue will be installed at the VPR Convention for the first time.
Chandrababu Naidu is set to arrive in Nellore from Hyderabad by helicopter at 11:50 am. The meeting at the VPR Convention is scheduled to take place from 12 noon to 1:30 pm, during which Chandrababu Naidu will be in attendance. The event is expected to draw significant attention and participation from various political figures and supporters.