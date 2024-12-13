Live
Youthful love story ‘Varadhi’ clears censor; set to release soon
A fresh and engaging love story titled Varadhi is all set to capture the hearts of Telugu audiences. Produced under the Radha Krishna Arts banner by Peyyala Bharathi and M.D. Younus, the film stars Anil Arka and Viharika Choudhary in the lead roles. Directed by Sri Krishna, Varadhi has successfully completed its censor formalities, earning a U/A certificate from the censor board, which commended the movie's efforts and quality.
Director Sri Krishna expressed his excitement, saying, “This film, filled with love, romance, and thrilling elements, is crafted to captivate the youth and connect with audiences of all ages. We are confident that the engaging narrative will resonate well with viewers.” He also revealed that the film will be hitting theaters soon.
The team behind Varadhi emphasized the strength of its technical crew, the uniqueness of the storyline, and the compelling performances by the cast. With its blend of love, emotions, and suspense, the film promises to offer a fresh cinematic experience to moviegoers. The filmmakers are confident that Varadhi will be a special treat for this generation, offering a captivating mix of romance and thrill that audiences will not want to miss.