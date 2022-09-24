Chandrababu trying to derive political mileage, flays Minister

Machilipatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh termed Amaravati farmers Padayatra which is being organised from Amaravati to Arasavilli in Srikakulam district as an ATM Yatra of Chandrababu Naidu, and he also described it as a money collecting trip from Amaravati to America.

The Minister participated in the YSR Cheyutha programme at ZP Convention Centre here on Friday.

Later, he addressed the media and stated that Chandrababu Naidu was trying to create commotion in the state. He was making desperate attempts to breathe a new life into the TDP which is already dying, the Minister commented. In the guise of Amaravati farmers' Padayatra, Naidu was trying to derive benefit, he said.

Ramesh alleged that Naidu looted crores of rupees of money during his regime by conducting real estate business in the form of Amaravati and he was using Amaravati issue again for his political propaganda. The Minister clarified that the government never said that Amaravati will not be the capital, and added that they decided only to decentralise the development by setting up three capitals.

He informed that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision of establishing three capitals to develop all the three regions comprehensively. He clarified that the people of the State already welcomed the Chief Minister's decision widely.