Chandrababu urges centre and Gujarat govt to rescue 4000 fishermen stranded in Gujarat

TDP national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the Gujarat state government to rescue nearly 4000 Telugu people who have been stranded in the state of Gujarat due to coronavirus and lockdown. He wrote letters to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

In the latter, Naidu has brought the plight of fishermen from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts to their attention. He urged the government to provide food and medical care in Gujarat till the end of the lockdown period imposed as part of the coronavirus outbreak. He explained to them that their family members were concerned about the fishermen's health status. To this end, 11 phone numbers representing 4 thousand people were mentioned in the letter.

Chandrababu Naidu earlier on Thursday has demanded the extension of the lockdown citing the increase of coronavirus cases in the state and country. Naidu also took a dig at YSRCP government alleging them to be releasing the false data on the coronavirus cases. However, the YSRCP also retorted back heavily to the Naidu's comments.