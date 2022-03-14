Chandrababu visits Jangareddygudem, pays condolence to those who died mysteriously

TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu visited the families of those who died in mysterious circumstances in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district and asked for details from the victims. Chandrababu was accompanied by party leaders Kollu Ravindra and others. It is learned that the incident in which 18 people died after drinking adulterated liquor in Jangareddygudem has caused a great deal of tragedy.

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu, who was on his way to Jangareddygudem, received a warm welcome at every step in the Dendulur constituency. Leaders and activists from the Pedapadu mandal Kalaparru Toll Plaza came with two-wheelers, cars and autos.

Chandrababu greeted the people of Somavarappadu, Gopannapalem, Gangannagudem, Mundur and Vegivada villages in Pedavegi mandal on Monday. Former Dendulur MLA Chintamani Prabhakar, Eluru constituency in-charge Chanti, party office secretary Prasad and other leaders and activists were present on the occasion.