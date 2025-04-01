Chandrababu will never hurt Muslim Minorities’ sentiments: Sheik Abdul

Nellore: Festive atmosphere prevailed on Monday, as Muslims offered prayers at masques across the district, on Ramzan festival.

The age-old famous masque AS Peta Dargah located in Anumasamudrapeta village of AS petmandal, Kasumuru Dargah in Venkatachalam mandal, Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore city and others were filled with Muslim community people.

State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, TDP Nellore rural constituency in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and party leaders performed special prayers at Bara Shaheed Dargah and wished Muslims minorities on this occasion.

Stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu never encouraged any initiative that hits the sentiments of Muslim Minorities, State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz said that he will discuss about Waqf Board Amendment Bill with the CM. He said that Muslim minorities will bring pressure on the Central government over withdrawal of the proposed bill, adding that content of WBAB was not specified properly and they are waiting for comprehensive information over the issue.