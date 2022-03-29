Chandrababu wishes TDP cadre on completion of forty years, says the party has emerged for people

On the occasion of the founding day of the Telugu Desam Party, the National President of the party Nara Chandrababu tweeted congratulating all the TDP leaders, activists, and fans. "Forty years ago, Telugu Desam party launched by NTR is a political inevitability, which is not a party formed for some people or for some positions but to fulfill the aspirations of the people," Naidu said.



"Founded by NTR with the slogan 'Kudu, Gudu, Gudda' for the poor, Telugu Desam has brought great changes in the lives of the common people in these 40 years and provided powers to all sections," Naidu said. Chandrababu said that Telugu Desam means development and welfare and has a history of delivering the results of reforms at the village level.



He said It is the Telugu Desam Party that has taught the people the philosophy of questioning the rulers on governance. He advised the people to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Telugu Desam to commemorate the historical significance of the party and carry out programs to explain to the people why the Telugu Desam Party needs the state.