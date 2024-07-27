CS Santhi Kumari oversees arrangements for I-Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday directed the officials to ensure that all arrangements are made in a befitting manner for the Independence Day celebrations at Golkonda Fort on August 15.

The Chief Secretary had a meeting on Independence Day Celebrations here on Friday. Chief Secretary informed that the Independence Day Celebrations would be held at Golconda Fort and prior to that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would pay tributes to the martyrs at the War Memorial at Parade grounds.

She instructed the officials to work in close coordination and complete the tasks as per the check list circulated to all the officials in the meeting.

The police department was told to prepare traffic route map duly assigning alighting/pick up points and parking places duly providing signage at vantage points.

The CS asked the R&B department to make proper arrangements at the main dais to facilitate proper visibility of the Chief Minister during his address. The important buildings like Assembly, Council, High Court, Raj Bhavan and Secretariat should be illuminated.

The Municipal administration department was directed to arrange cleaning of garbage, levelling, maintenance of sanitary and hygienic conditions besides providing temporary toilets and sufficient numbers of sweepers and other sanitary arrangements. Health officials were told to arrange fully equipped ambulance and nursing assistants.

DG Fire Services was told to station fire-fighting equipment, while the CMD of TGSPDCL was asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The cultural department would bring around one thousand artistes with costumes to perform during the event.

It was also informed that rehearsals would be held from the August 10 while full dress rehearsals will be held on the August 13.

DGP Jitender, GAD secretary Raghunandan Rao, senior officials from police, energy, municipal administration, R&B and other officials were present in the meeting.