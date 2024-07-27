DCA seizes medicines for misleading claims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration has detected certain medicines being circulated in the market with misleading claims on their labels, stating that they treat kidney stones and fever.

According to the DCA, such claims are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, which prohibits the advertising of certain drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders. During a special drive, Drugs Inspector Gandipet detected Pathri Saaf capsules and syrup, an ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Laborate Pharmaceuticals, Haryana, with a label bearing a misleading claim of treating kidney stones. He seized stocks during a raid at a medical shop in Narsingi. In Khammam, the drug inspector detected Ague Nil Syrup, a homoeopathic medicine manufactured by Bhargava Phyto Labs, Rajasthan, with a label bearing a misleading claim stating that it treats fever. He seized the medicine during a raid at a medical shop.

Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders face imprisonment, which may extend to six months, a fine, or both. Meanwhile, based on credible information, the DCA officials raided the clinic of a homeopathic practitioner Chavan Vinod at Puranapul and found huge stocks of allopathic medicines without any drug license. Wholesalers and dealers who supply medicines to unqualified persons who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license face punishment under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stringent action will be taken against such wholesalers and dealers, the DCA warned.