Hyderabad: Three killed, two injured as car turns turtle

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three people died and two others were injured after their car lost control and overturned at Turkapally in Shamirpet on Friday.

The police said that rash and negligent driving is suspected to have led to the mishap. According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the steering while attempting to avoid colliding with a heavy vehicle ahead.

Three passengers travelling in the car sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Two others, also in the car, suffered serious injuries and were transferred to a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

Upon receiving information, the Shamirpet police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. A case of negligence causing death and injuries was booked.