Live
- Chandrababu to Highlight AP's Vision as part of Vikasit Bharat-2047 at NITI Aayog Meeting
- Modi govt strengthening country’s defence in spirit of Kargil: Kishan Reddy
- Army men recount tales of heroism during Kargil War
- Commuters root for wrapping up of MMTS-II last phase work at fast pace
- Sale of spurious seeds in TG: HC issues notice to State govt, Centre
- Telangana assembly session begins with discussion on budget
- No respite for Kavitha; judicial custody extended until July 31
- 2 rescued, 24 people have narrow escape as Navi Mumbai building collapses
- 30K jobs to be filled in 90 days: CM
- Oh! Potholed roads in Ameenpur turn a nightmare for commuters
Just In
Hyderabad: Three killed, two injured as car turns turtle
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three people died and two others were injured after their car lost control and overturned at Turkapally in Shamirpet...
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three people died and two others were injured after their car lost control and overturned at Turkapally in Shamirpet on Friday.
The police said that rash and negligent driving is suspected to have led to the mishap. According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the steering while attempting to avoid colliding with a heavy vehicle ahead.
Three passengers travelling in the car sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Two others, also in the car, suffered serious injuries and were transferred to a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.
Upon receiving information, the Shamirpet police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. A case of negligence causing death and injuries was booked.