Demolished mosque in Chilkur will be constructed by Wakf Board

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board chairman Azmathullah Hussaini has assured that the demolished mosque in Chilkur village, Moinabad will be re-constructed under the supervision of the Wakf Board and the locals comprising both Muslims and Hindus.

The chairman said that the 400-year-old mosque has been demolished by some real estate miscreants for the benefit, it has nothing to do with the local people and there is no difference between the Muslims and Hindus living there. Even the Hindus are feeling unhappy over the incident. The main accused in the demolition of the mosque has been arrested.

Azmathullah said that the Wakf Board has documents of a mosque which has four guntas of land, the local people also agreed on this and they assured to co-operate in the construction of the mosque.

“After the Bonalu festival, the estimate and plan will be prepared within seven days and the construction of the mosque will start by the Wakf Board,” he assured.

He said that there is a dispute on the existence of a mosque among the local population and they both agreed to co-operate for the construction and also assured that talks are going on with the local landowners for giving the way to the mosque up to main road. He expressed confidence that the land for way will be acquired.