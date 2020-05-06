Chandrababu writes to Karnataka CM, urges to evacuate Telugu fishermen stranded in state

The former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Karnataka CM Yediyurappa. He took the troubles of the Andhra Pradesh fishermen in the Udipi districts to the notice of Yeddyurappa. The letter said that about 300 fishermen from Srikakulam district were stranded in Malpe in Udipi district. All were requested to move to their hometowns. Chandrababu asked in the letter to provide accommodation and dining facilities and evacuate them to the state.

Chandrababu also spoke to Yeddyurappa on the phone about the same. Once again, he asked to help the stranded Andhras and lauded the Karnataka government's preventive measures to curb coronavirus. "Spoke with Hon'ble CM Sri BS Yediyurappa about the 300 fishermen from Srikakulam district stranded on the coast of Malpe village. He responded very positively and assured me to offer them immediate help." Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote, "Our team is also contacting AP authorities to safely bring them back to the state."

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, there have been 60 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of cases reached 1777 and number of recovery cases stands 729 while the number of active cases is 1012. The government, which did more than 10 thousand tests on Monday, did 7782 samples on Tuesday.

