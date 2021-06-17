Chandrababu writes to YS Jagan, demands to procure food grains and payment of arrears to farmers

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu demanded arrears for the grains collected from farmers in Andhra Pradesh. To this end, he wrote a letter to CM Jagan stating that the farmers are suffering severely due to delay in payment of arrears and alleged that the government had failed in providing minimum support prices. He recalled in his letter that the money was deposited to the farmer's account within 48 hours after collecting grains in TDP rule.



Chandrababu was incensed that there was no payment of money even after two months of buying grain from farmers and questioned how the farmers could pay the interest on loans and get ready for investments in Kharif. He opined that Godavari districts alone have arrears of Rs 2,500 crore and accused that grain procurement was neglected. He alleged that farmers had not received insurance despite the loss of groundnut crop in Rayalaseema.

He expressed concern that the government was not providing assistance to the tenant farmers and causing trouble registering in the e-crop. Chandrababu was outraged that YSRCP leaders and millers were allegedly looting farmers and demanded a minimum Support price for farmers. In his letter, he asked the government to make immediate payments for the crops purchased.







