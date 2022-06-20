Chandragiri : AAP membership drive receives good response

Chandragiri : (Tirupati District) Aam Admi party leaders membership drive in Chandragiri on Sunday received a good response from the public particularly from students. The college students voluntarily registered their names as party members. Speaking on the occasion, Tirupati district party convener Neerugattu Nagesh said it was a good sign for the party joining students in a big number voluntarily in the party which indicates undeniably that people are welcoming the party's rule in the state like Delhi and Punjab states.

He said the Aam Admi party will eradicate corruption in government departments if it came to power in the state.

Aam Admi party Tirupati constituency convener T Jayakumar, Chandragiri constituency convener Virupakshi Naveen Reddy, leaders DJ Naveen, Pradeep and others were present.