Chandragiri constituency leader Pulivarthy Nani meets Avila panchayat people, assures support

Pulivarthy Nani, the Parliamentary Incharge of the Telugu Desam Party in Chittoor District and MLA Candidate of Chandragiri, has addressed the increasing problems faced by the people in the areas within the Chandragiri constituency. As part of the "Mee Inti Vadaku Mee PulivarthyNani" program, he visited Avila Panchayat on Tuesday, where he was warmly welcomed by the mandal leaders. Nani went from house to house, enquiring about the issues faced by the residents and creating awareness about them through a mini manifesto.

Nani mentioned that the problems have escalated under the anarchic rule of the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party). He questioned the accomplishments of MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in the past four and a half years. Nani assured the people that if given the opportunity, he would be available 24/7 to address the problems of the poor and strive towards their resolution. He promised to always be present among the people and highlighted the TDP's introduction of numerous welfare schemes that have benefited the marginalized population. Nani stated that the current government has brought about difficulties in obtaining new ration cards and pensions, urging the people to vote against them.

The locals, expressing their frustration with the current regime, shared their grievances with Nani, stating that they had been deceived in the previous election and regretted their votes. They also highlighted the removal of qualified candidates in favor of sympathizers of the YCP when granting house titles. Nani emphasized that only the Telugu Desam Party can provide solutions to these issues and urged them to vote for the party's bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections.

During his outreach, Nani also met with Tirupati Janasena Party leader Kiran Royal, who praised Nani and his family for their relentless efforts in addressing public issues, despite facing defeat in the 2019 elections. Royal expressed Janasena's complete support and stated that the history of Chandragiri would be rewritten by Nani. The program saw participation from TDP, Janasena leaders, activists, women, youth, and others.

