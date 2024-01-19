  • Menu
Chandragiri people under Chevireddy Mohit Reddy flocks to Vijayawada for unveiling of Ambedkar statue

The people of Chandragiri Constituency moved to the unveiling ceremony of the 125 feet Dr. BR Ambedkar, the creator of the Constitution of India.MLA...

The people of Chandragiri Constituency moved to the unveiling ceremony of the 125 feet Dr. BR Ambedkar, the creator of the Constitution of India.

MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy arranged buses with their own funds.


TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy flagged off the buses that left Chandragiri Constituency for the Samajiya Samata Sankalpa Sabha organized at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday morning.

