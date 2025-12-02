Changes sought in criteria for Veda instructor recruitment

Vijayawada: Several Vedic scholars from across the state approached BJP seeking amendments to certain eligibility criteria recently announced by the endowments department.

These criteria relate to the qualifications, local candidature and other requirements for the posts of Veda instructors, Chandi Saptashati Parayana performers and other Vedic recitation positions. The scholars expressed the need for necessary modifications to ensure fairness and better opportunities for eligible Vedic practitioners.

In response to their concerns, BJP National Council Member Sadineni Yamini Sharma, along with Tumuluri Krishna Chaitanya, president of the Satyanarayanapuram Priests’ Association and BJP Yuva Morcha leader, met with principal secretary of the endowments department Hari Jawahar. During the meeting, they elaborately explained the issues being faced by Vedic scholars regarding the announced guidelines.

Based on their representation, district BJP leaders later met with endowments department commissioner Rama Chandra Mohan. The delegation included Pittala Govind, district vice-president, Bullabbayi, member of Durga temple board, Ratnakumari, Member of Machavaram temple board, district vice-presidents Srihari, Subrahmanyam, Krishna Reddy and others. They provided a detailed explanation of the concerns raised by Vedic scholars.

Commissioner Rama Chandra Mohan responded positively, assuring the delegation that the department would consider their suggestions seriously and make appropriate amendments where necessary. This assurance was conveyed by Sadineni Yamini Sharma in an official statement.