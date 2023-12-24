Changing sitting MLAs call for a lot of tact: Vundavalli

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP Vundavali Aruna Kumar said that changing sitting MLAs is not a trivial matter and requires a lot of tact. Speaking at a media conference here on Saturday, Arun Kumar reacted to the massive change of sitting MLAs by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state.



“If he wants to make changes without hurting the MLAs, he has to be very clever and tactful. The MLAs who are being denied tickets feel the same way as Jagan Mohan Reddy when Sonia Gandhi refused his request for CM post after his father’s untimely demise,” he said.

He said that no MLA can mentally accept if he was told that his performance is not good. “Moreover, when everything is Jagan Mohan Reddy in the party and in the government, how can it be possible to make MLAs victims?” he said. People think that Jagan and volunteers are running the entire administration. It is difficult to measure the performance of MLAs at this stage, he remarked.

He opined that MLAs are being changed in Andhra Pradesh by the ruling party in the wake of widespread perception that K Chandrashekar Rao lost in Telangana because he did not change the MLAs.

Aruna Kumar criticised the suspension of 150 opposition MPs who demanded an inquiry into the December 13 Parliament security breach incident. “It is strange that those who gave entry passes to the intruders were not questioned. Such dictatorial trends are not appropriate in a democratic system,” he said.He said that the dis cussions going on between the ruling party and the opposition in the Telangana Assembly is good. Such a discussion has never taken place in AP Assembly in the last 10 years, he observed.