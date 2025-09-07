Chart out plans in alignment with future needs of Vizag, officials told

Visakhapatnam: Social Welfare and district in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy instructed the officials concerned that development plans should be charted out in alignment with the future needs of Visakhapatnam.

In the district review committee (DRC) meeting held here on Saturday, he suggested steps to increase beautification, electrification and urbanisation.

As part of the review meeting, the issues raised by the public representatives in the last DRC meeting and measures taken subsequently were discussed.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad explained the district issues and the agenda ahead to the Minister. The officials of the respective departments shared details of the works undertaken and measures considered to address related issues.

The public representatives pointed out that sanitation in the city is very poor, supply of drinking water is insufficient and a majority of streetlights are not working.

Responding to them, the minister sought explanation from the officials of respective departments.

Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav alleged that a few sanitation workers in zone-4 were taking salaries without performing their duties. The District in-charge Minister sought an explanation from the zonal commissioner and instructed him to submit photos of the workers while performing their duties.

Further, Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned that basic facilities are yet to be provided in TIDCO housing complexes and the strength of sanitation workers in GVMC needs to be increased.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction over the services provided to people through village and ward secretariats and that the system needs improvisation. He emphasised that special steps should be taken with regards to TDRs, focus should be placed on economic crimes, and the Birds Act should be implemented effectively.

The Minister made it clear that the officials should take special attention to resolving issues raised by the public representatives.

Keeping the future needs of the Visakhapatnam residents in view, the minister advised the officials concerned to take necessary measures to enhance water storage capacity.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, MLC Gade Srinivasula Naidu, MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Palla Srinivasa Rao, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, DCCB chairman Kona Tatarao, VMRDA Commissioner KS Vishwanathan, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg were present.