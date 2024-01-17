Chenchus to get benefits under PM-JANMAN

The Markapuram sub-collector Rahul Meena informed that they will provide all benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM- JANMAN) programme to all eligible Chenchu beneficiaries in the district.

As part of the PM-JANMAN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with tribals from 190 districts in the country through video conference. As many as 500 Chenchus from 88 habitations in the seven mandals in the district attended the video conference at the Mini Gurukulam in Yerragondapalem on Monday. Modi released the first instalment to 1 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY- G) under the PM-JANMAN via video conference on Monday,

Modi launched PM-JANMAN for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15, 2023, on the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. PM-JANMAN with a budget of Rs 24,000 crore focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries. Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that money has been transferred directly to the accounts of tribal beneficiaries. They will get Rs 2.5 lakh for a pucca house which will be a source of dignified living with electricity, gas connection, pipe water and a toilet.

Markapuram sub-collector Rahul Meena said that they have conducted 54 camps in the seven mandals to identify eligible beneficiaries under the 11 programmes under the PM-JANMAN. The observer from the Union government, Company Secretary at the Tribal Welfare Department in the Government of India KB Mudgal appreciated the officials for making great arrangements and the tribals for attending the programme in large numbers on the festival day.

Tribals expressed happiness on getting Aadhaar Card, ration card etc., at their doorstep as the officials handed over the documents to the beneficiaries of the housing and Aayushman Bharat programmes, and gas stoves under the PM Ujwal Yojana.

The district tribal welfare officer Jagannath Rao, RWS SE Mardan Ali, housing PD Peraiah, district agriculture officer Srinivasa Rao, Dr YSR Arogyasri coordinator Hemanth, DLDO Sai Kumar and others also participated in the

programme.