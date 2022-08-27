Chevireddy hailed for promoting clay idols

Tirupati: Tirupati Varasidhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee (TVVMC) leaders were all praise for TUDA chairman and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for promoting in a big way the eco-friendly Vinayaka clay idols. The Committee leaders including G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Gundala Gopinath and others on Friday visited one of the clay idol making centres set up by Bhaskar Reddy in Agriculture market yard in the city.

Bhaskar Reddy who welcomed the leaders explained to them his efforts for promoting clay idols for Vinayaka Chavithi.

The leaders sought his support to help the committee promote clay idols in Tirupati city also where they launched a campaign to motivate the devotees to prefer only clay idols for Chavithi celebrations.

The committee is spreading the conduct of Vinayaka Chavithi mass celebration in the city by extending its support to the people who desire to set up pandals in the colonies to observe Ganesh festival in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Bhanuprakash and Srinivas said that Bhaskar Reddy is a model for the country to celebrate the popular Hindu festival Vinayaka Chavitihi in an environment-friendly manner.