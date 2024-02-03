  • Menu
Chevireddy Mohit Reddy unveils YSRCP IT Dept. poster

Highlights

Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, the Tuda Chairman and MLA candidate for Chandragiri Constituency, recently expressed his support for Jagannath as the Chief Minister once again.

He unveiled the YSRCP IT department poster at Tummalagunta and requested the department to continue working diligently for the success of the party. Mohit Reddy assured them of his support and discussed future activities with the IT department committee members.

He also extended his warm greetings to the newly formed IT department of Tirupati district. The event was attended by various members, including Tirupati District IT Department President Rachapalli Madan Mohan Reddy, Vice President Dudi Sudhir (Chintu), Secretary Reddicherla Naresh Babu, and Bangalore IT Department members.

