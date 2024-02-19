Live
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations held in Miyapur
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations were held today, organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The event started with a Shobhayatra and bike rally from the Shiva Temple in Miyapur New Colony to the Tulja Bhavani Temple in Lingampalli. Participating in the event were thousands of people, including the Atiratha Maharadhus.
Among the participants were members of the State Working Committee, BJP's Notest MLA Ravikumar Yadav, who expressed their gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the rally. MLA Yadav emphasized the importance of the saffron flag as a symbol of protection and unity, echoing the values upheld by Shivaji Maharaj.
The event also saw the participation of local residents, youth, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal leaders, as well as state, district, and division level leaders and activists. The spirit of the event highlighted the legacy of Veer Shivaji and the need to uphold the values he symbolizes for the betterment of the state.