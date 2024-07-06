Chicken sellers making wealth from waste

Nandyal : Chicken waste, which was considered earlier as useless and thrown out, is now being purchased for a good amount in Nandyal district. This waste has become an income-generating business for chicken sellers.

According to information, chicken sellers observed fish farmers collecting chicken waste that they threw in open places and feeding the same to fishes reared in ponds and water bodies. After realising the value of chicken waste, they stopped tossing this out.

Then fish farmers asked chicken sellers that they will purchase the waste from them. Taking the advantage of their need, chicken sellers demanded hefty amounts, eventually both the parties cut a deal. As per the agreement, the meat sellers will fill the drums and supply to the fisheries. But people, who eat fish, are raising concern after learning that rotten chicken waste is being fed to fishes. Earlier, selling of catfish that are fed with chicken waste was banned. Some of the residents also complained that throwing of rotten chicken waste in ponds, lakes and other water bodies is leading to water pollution. The residents, who consume the water, are suffering with several health problems, a source informs.

Besides, chicken waste that was thrown in open places is getting rotten and emanating foul smell and polluting air. People after breathing this rotten smell continuously are getting health problems.

It was learnt that the residents urged the civic department officials to have an eagle eye on the meat sellers and take action if they throw waste in open spaces, ponds, lakes and other places.