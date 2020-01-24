Chief Minister has no right to repeal Legislative Council: Chandrababu Naidu assures party MLCs

The former chief minister and TDP national President Nara Chandrababu Naidu have come hard at the ruling YSRCP party headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He fumed at YSRCP for the way the YSRCP has misbehaved in the two legislative houses domineering the opposition parties. He finds fault on assembly speaker for provoking the marshals to get rid of the opposition members from the House. "It is not the correct way to send the members of the house out without prior resolution or a notice," Naidu opined.

He alleged that MP Vijayasarai Reddy and TTD chairman YV Subbaradi had lured the MLAs and MLCs into two. He also accused the speaker of not giving the time for the opposition to speak on the bill till evening. Speaking about the abolition of the council, Naidu said that the chief minister has no right to repeal the council as it has to be approved by the parliament, which is a difficult task.

The TDP chief has advised his party MLC's not to panic over the council repeal and asked them not resort to any party-switching activities. Also, Naidu assured the party MLCs that the TDP would re-start the Legislative council if Jagan Mohan Reddy repeals the council.

Chandrababu once again reiterated that the chairman of the council has the discretionary power. He blamed the YCP leaders for doing miserable politics and unilaterally attacking MLAs and ministers in the House. "I have never seen such a lunatic Chief Minister in my 40 years of the political experience," Babu asserted.