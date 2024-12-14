PVKK IT Diploma College celebrates Freshers’ Day

Anantapur: Second year students of PVKK IT Diploma College at Rudrampet have organised Freshers’ Day on a grand scale for first year students. Deputy Mayor Kogatam Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and Sri Balaji Educational Institutions Chairman Dr Palle Venkata Krishnakishore participated as chief guests.

Deputy Mayor K Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy stated that parents, teachers and freedom fighters are our real heroes. He said, “We should cultivate the quality of hard work if we want to reach top in any field. If we want to achieve our goals, we should develop determination, dedication and self-control.”

Dr Palle Venkata Krishnakishore advised students to set goals and strive to achieve them. College Principal Dr GNS Vaibhav suggested students to have a positive attitude always and make accurate decisions.

Students, who showed best performance in examination results, were felicitated. Cultural programmes performed by students entertained the guests. College management representative K Srikanth Reddy, PVKK IT College Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu, Vice-Principal Deepthi Jordan, AO Dr Manohara Reddy, heads of all departments and faculty participated.