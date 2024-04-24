Chief Minister makes YSRCP’s stance clear on Vizag Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: The state government and the YSR Congress Party stand in support of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers as far as its privatisation issue is concerned, assured Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meeting with the leaders of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samithi representatives on the 21st day of the ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra in Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed issues related to the VSP with the union leaders.

Responding to them the CM reiterated that the state government is extending its support to the steel plant workers and that it has also dashed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing solutions to overcome the challenges faced by the plant. Furthermore, the YSRCP has passed a resolution in the Assembly, opposing the strategic sale of the VSP. In this regard, both the state government and the YSR Congress Party maintain an unwavering stance, the CM informed.

The CM informed that permanent allocation of iron ore mines would significantly improve the plant’s condition and that he and his team were working tirelessly towards the revival of the plant, exerting constant pressure on the Central government.

As the YSRCP has extended support to the VSP workers, the CM said that the ruling party has the moral high ground to seek the support of VSP workers in the elections.

After reiterating his commitment towards the labour union leaders, the CM came down heavily on the opposition parties for their indecisiveness on the issue. He criticised the alliance stating, “Those who have stitched an alliance (TDP, JSP and BJP), have left their moral principles and values concerning the steel plant issues thus revealing their true character.”

While engaging an army of social media influencers in an interactive session earlier, the Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam has a bright future and the city would become the destiny of Andhra Pradesh. Attended by the party members, the event emphasised the importance of the social media influencers’ support along with the significant role played by the party members.

Referring to the upcoming elections as Kurukshetra, the Chief Minister reiterated the challenges faced by the party and underlined the critical role of social media in countering the same. Further, he expressed confidence in the city’s potential which will be developed into an IT hub like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, north constituency candidate KK Raju, and others were present.