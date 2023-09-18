Chief Minister presents Vastrams to Lord Balaji

Tirumala: On the occasion of the annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, following the age-old practice presented silk clothes (vastrams) to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, on behalf of the state government.

First the Chief Minister attired in a traditional dress sporting Thirunamam in his forehead, reached the temple of Sri Bedi Anjaneyaswamy from there went in a procession carrying the silk vastrams on his head to the accompaniment of traditional music, to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

In the shrine amidst chanting hymns, CM ceremoniously presented the Vastrams to the priests

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy accompanied the CM.

Later CM offered prayers in Tirumala temple, to Vakulamata, Vimana Venkateswara Swamy, Bhashyakarlu and Yoga Narasimhaswamy.

Later, Vedic scholars rendered Vedasirvachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam to the chief minister.

TTD Chairman presented Theerthaprasadams and a huge Kalamkari Lamination of Srivaru to the dignitary.

Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Kottu Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh, Roja, MLAs Kodali Nani, Madhusudan Reddy, TTD officials were present.