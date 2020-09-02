Chief Minister YS Jagan implementing welfare schemes for all: Minister Mekathoti Sucharita

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that drawing inspiration from late chief minister and his father Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing more welfare schemes for the poor.



She garlanded the portrait of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy and paid tributes to him on the occasion of his death anniversary on Wednesday. She recalled her association with the latter.

Speaking on this occasion, she said the government was implementing several schemes for the empowerment of women and recalled that the government was implementing YSR Asara Scheme to create self-employment. Jagan Mohan Reddy is influenced by Dr BR Ambedkar and he gives utmost priority to Dalits. She cited herself as an example for the same as she was made Home Minister. She recalled that welfare schemes being introduced by Jagan Mohan Reddy was benefitting all sections of people.