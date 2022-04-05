Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy dismisses JSP chief's charges on districts rejig

Kadapa: Claiming that the State government reorganised districts and created new districts in a comprehensive and scientific manner, Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has no knowledge on formation of new districts.

Addressing a press conference in Rayachoti on Monday, he pointed out that if the JSP president was really aware on the formation of new districts, at least he should have represented the matter to the government instead of indulging in mud-slinging at the government.

He said the JSP chief has no specific agenda and comprehensive knowledge and that he only tries to make everything an issue for his political survival.

Stating that Pawan's comments on farmers' suicides were baseless, Srikanth Reddy questioned why the farmers would take extreme steps when the government was fulfilling all their requirements like supplying fertilisers, pesticides, seeds through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and extending financial support to them during the crop seasons and facilitating loans through banks.

If the Jana Sena president has image in public then why was he having an electoral alliance with the BJP, he asked.

Stating that the YSRCP has a clear view on the Special Category Status (SCS), the Chief Whip said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was bringing the issue to the notice of the Prime Minister during every meeting in New Delhi. Other YSRCP leaders were present at the media conference.