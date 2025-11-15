Child safety priority for police, says SP

Ongole: Prakasam district SP V Harshavardhan Raju emphasised police department’s commitment to child protection through multiple initiatives marking Children’s Day.

In a district-level orientation programme at Police Kalyana Mandapam here on Friday, the SP stressed that officers must enhance their understanding of child protection laws, including POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act-2015, and Prohibition of Child Marriages Act. He directed Child Welfare and Protection Officers, Mahila Sahayak Kendra staff, Shakti Teams, and Anti Human Trafficking Unit personnel to conduct extensive public awareness programmes and take immediate legal action in cases involving child victims.

He instructed Shakti teams to patrol bus stands, railway stations, schools, and colleges while promoting Shakti App and ensuring swift response to Dial 100/112 and Women Helpline 181 calls.

He said Shakti Teams have conducted over 3000 awareness programmes and responded to 813 SOS calls, since their formation. Separately, children from Anganwadi School at Sonia Gandhi Nagar visited district police office on Children’s Day.

SP Raju interacted with them, distributed chocolates, and emphasised that children are the foundation of society, highlighting that ‘Today’s children hold tomorrow’s future’.