RUDA approves works suggested by MLAs

Rajamahendravaram: RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary said that drainage works proposed by public representatives in the Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority limits should be taken up on a fast track, and as the board has approved road works proposed by MLAs, the proposals should be immediately forwarded to the government for necessary approvals.

The seventh board meeting of RUDA was held on Tuesday at the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation office under the chairmanship of Venkata Ramana Chowdary. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Anaparthy MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and State Shettibalija Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman Kudipudi Sattibabu attended the meeting.

The MLAs discussed agenda items related to their constituencies and development works with the RUDA executive body and offered suggestions and advice. The Chairman reviewed various development programmes being taken up through RUDA and issued necessary directions.

The board discussed and approved matters, including redesign of the RUDA logo, development through the land pooling scheme, integrated tourism development, the tender process for appointing a consultant for preparation of the RUDA master plan, and the master plan approval process.

In view of the Godavari Pushkaralu, proposals for widening major roads, construction of required drainage systems, and five models related to the proposed ring road were explained by the Chief Planning Officer. Urban designer Kiran Bhamidipati explained the scope for tourism development in the RUDA limits and avenues for mobilising funds through central and state government schemes.

RUDA Vice Chairperson Y Megha Swaroop spoke about various development projects proposed under the public-private partnership mode and said RUDA would be taken forward on the path of development with coordination among all departments.

RUDA Secretary MVR Saibaba, City Planner GVSN Murthy, Superintending Engineer (R and B) SPV Reddy, RDMA Naga Narasimha Rao, APEPDCL SE Tilak Kumar, RUDA Executive Engineer Nageswari, AO Prashanth, and others participated.