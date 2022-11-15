Children advised against cell phone addiction: YCSBG Pardha Saradhi

Guntur: District and Sessions Judge YCSBG Pardha Saradhi said that children should do hard work to come up in life. He said children should never neglect education and should not get addicted to cell phone.

Along with District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, ZP chairperson Heny Christina, DLSA secretary Ratna Kumar and MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, the judge participated in Children's Day celebrations held at Revenue Kalyana Mandapam here on Monday.

District Collector Venugopala Reddy said if children do hard work and excel in education, they will have a bright career and future. Stating that education is a tool for development, he urged parents to encourage their children in their interested fields.

ZP chairperson Heny Christina said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced many welfare schemes for children to study well and to come up in the life.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Ratna Kumar said that DLSA will extend necessary cooperation to protect the rights of the children.

Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, Women and Child Welfare Department project director Manoranjani were present.