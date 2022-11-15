  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Children advised against cell phone addiction: YCSBG Pardha Saradhi

District and Sessions Judge YCSBG Pardha Saradhi speaking at a programme at Revenue Kalyana Mandapam in Guntur on Monday
x

District and Sessions Judge YCSBG Pardha Saradhi speaking at a programme at Revenue Kalyana Mandapam in Guntur on Monday

Highlights

District and Sessions Judge YCSBG Pardha Saradhi said that children should do hard work to come up in life. He said children should never neglect education and should not get addicted to cell phone.

Guntur: District and Sessions Judge YCSBG Pardha Saradhi said that children should do hard work to come up in life. He said children should never neglect education and should not get addicted to cell phone.

Along with District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, ZP chairperson Heny Christina, DLSA secretary Ratna Kumar and MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, the judge participated in Children's Day celebrations held at Revenue Kalyana Mandapam here on Monday.

District Collector Venugopala Reddy said if children do hard work and excel in education, they will have a bright career and future. Stating that education is a tool for development, he urged parents to encourage their children in their interested fields.

ZP chairperson Heny Christina said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced many welfare schemes for children to study well and to come up in the life.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Ratna Kumar said that DLSA will extend necessary cooperation to protect the rights of the children.

Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, Women and Child Welfare Department project director Manoranjani were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X