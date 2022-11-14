Children future of the nation: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, on his 133rd birth anniversary at a programme held in Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had great love for roses and children as he often compared the two by saying that children are like buds in a garden and they should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.

The Governor recalled the role of Pandit Nehru in shaping the nation's education sector and his belief about scientific knowledge, reasoning and rationality, as the basis of all learning. He said that construction of major irrigation projects, scientific research institutes, steel plants, power plants, institutions of higher learning, which Pandit Nehru called as the temples of modern India, was started in his time as the first Prime Minister, laid the foundation for the country's scientific and industrial progress.

The Governor advised all the school- and college-going students to celebrate Children's Day by planting trees in schools and colleges, in memory of the first Prime Minister as the responsibility lies on them to protect the planet earth and build a bright future for the future generations. Special chief secretary to Governor R P Sisodia and other officers and staff members were also present on the occasion.