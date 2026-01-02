Chilly conditions and dense fog grapples AP, Telangana

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states are currently grappling with frigid temperatures and dense fog, causing significant disruptions to daily life. Nighttime temperatures have plummeted to single digits, exacerbated by cold winds sweeping in from North India. Meteorologists have warned that the intensity of the cold is expected to increase over the next two to three days.

Residents have reported unprecedented cold across the region, leading many to avoid outings during the early morning hours. Thick fog shrouds roads and residential areas until around 8 AM, severely impairing visibility for drivers and resulting in numerous accidents. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are particularly affected.

The entire state of Telangana is feeling the chill, with areas such as Nalgonda, Chityal, and Choutuppal engulfed in dense fog. This has created hazardous conditions for motorists on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. The erstwhile Warangal district and the Mulugu agency area are also blanketed in fog, compounding already difficult travel conditions. The cold has intensified in the Godavari river basin, while the outskirts of Hyderabad city are facing similar challenges.

In Andhra Pradesh, residents in agency areas are struggling as well, with morning fog creating additional obstacles for daily commutes. The forecast suggests that the cold weather and fog will persist for several more days, continuing to impact life across the Telugu states.