Chimakurthy: Development possible only with Congress says Vijesh Raj

Chimakurthy : Santhanuthalapadu Assembly candidate for Congress Palaparthi Vijesh Raj alleged that the BJP government is working for the development of the corporate companies, but showing as if they are working for the welfare of the public.

Speaking at the election campaign in the SC Colony of Chimakurthy, Vijesh Raj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to provide two crore jobs, but he forgot and took the job to create wealth opportunities for his corporate friends.

He is trying to convince the public that the growth and development of those corporates is part of the welfare programmers for public. Vijesh Raj said that the development of the poor, oppressed, dalits, and minorities is possible only with the Congress.

The manifesto of the Congress assures free education, an internship guarantee, and a job calendar every year. Congress government will create a startup fund of Rs 5,000 crore to encourage young entrepreneurs, he said.

He also said that the prime minister from the Congress will do the first signature awarding the special category status to the state, which will encourage the industries, and investments for the speedy development of Andhra Pradesh.



He requested public, and youth to vote for the Congress and help the INDIA Bloc form the government at the Centre to boost the development of the state.

