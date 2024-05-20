Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's accent sparks debate online

Kiara Advani, the acclaimed actress from the Hindi film industry, marked her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. However, her appearance stirred up a storm on social media due to comments about her accent.

In a stunning pink and black gown, Kiara graced the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala Dinner, hosted by Vanity Fair. Despite her elegant appearance, netizens took to social media to criticise her accent.

Some users questioned why Indian celebrities adopt different accents at international events, labelling it as cringe-worthy behaviour. Others expressed dismay at what they perceived as a disconnect from their cultural roots.

The Women in Cinema Gala Dinner, held against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera, aims to honour visionary women in the film industry. This exclusive event acknowledges the contributions of six remarkable women, both in front of and behind the camera, who have played pivotal roles in shaping a more inclusive and diverse entertainment landscape.

Kiara's journey in the film industry has been marked by her commitment to portraying diverse roles that challenge her artistic boundaries. From her portrayal of the independent Naina in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ to the complex character of Nanki in ‘Guilty,’ Kiara has showcased her versatility and talent, lending a powerful voice to women's stories with authenticity and depth.