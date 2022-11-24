Chinta flays Central, state govts for looting people

Tirupati: Former MP and Congress senior leader Chinta Mohan expressed his anger at the Central and state governments for looting the people with their anti-people policies. Addressing media here on Thursday, Chinta said that the state government was playing with the lives of the unemployed youth and making them to commit suicide thus turning the state into a suicidal Andhra Pradesh. He said the Central government has not done anything to the people of the state and asked whether they are ready for a debate on this issue.

He said that TTD being run with thousands of crores of money, has been exploiting the workers working in the charitable organisation and its affiliates by giving meagre salaries. He demanded that the workers should be given a befitting payment for their hard work. Mentioning about the resurvey of lands in the state, he accused the state government of conspiring to confiscate the lands of poor farmers.

Referring to the public distribution system, Mohan recalled that while the Congress government has given 11 items to fair price shops, now only rice is being distributed to the people. The price of a gas cylinder which was Rs 350 during the Congress regime, has now gone up to Rs 1,200 under the NDA government's regime and this will be the reason for the downfall of the BJP in 2024 elections. Congress leaders Yarlapalli Gopi, Puthalapattu Prabhakar, Ravi, Srinivas Reddy, Shanti Yadav and others were present.