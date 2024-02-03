  • Menu
Chintamaneni Prabhakar flays YS Jagan, says he ignored development

Chintamaneni Prabhakar flays YS Jagan, says he ignored development
Chintamaneni Prabhakar criticised the Jagan Reddy, the Chief Minister of a state, for not developing the state and failing to provide a future for the...

Chintamaneni Prabhakar criticised the Jagan Reddy, the Chief Minister of a state, for not developing the state and failing to provide a future for the youth. Chintamaneni Prabhakar accuses Jagan of orchestrating meetings to deceive the people and increase charges on them. He also accuses Jagan of looting the state's resources, supplying adulterated liquor, and causing more deaths.



Chintamaneni Prabhakar further claims that Jagan is forcefully gathering people for preparatory meetings, and that 5 lakh students' examinations have been postponed, causing distress to their parents. He asserts that the people are ready to advise and lead the state towards development by supporting the TDP Janasena alliance in the upcoming elections.

The statement mentions the names of several other politicians and party members who participated in the Babu Surety - Future Guarantee program held in Somavarappadu, Denduluru mandal.

