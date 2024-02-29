Chintamaneni Prabhakar flays YSRCP govt

Former state government whip and ex-MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar has made scathing remarks against the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister Jagan Reddy, accusing them of corruption and mismanagement. In a statement, Prabhakar praised the recent TDP Janasena meeting in Tadepalligudem, where he claimed that the enthusiasm of the workers shook the foundation of the Tadepalli palace.

Prabhakar highlighted the alliance between TDP and Janasena as a force fighting against the alleged corruption of the YSRCP. He emphasized that the upcoming elections are crucial for the future of the state and its 5 crore residents. Prabhakar criticized Jagan Reddy for various issues, including the closure of TDP canteens for the poor, the alleged mistreatment of Dalit doctor Sudhakar, and the harassment of international cricketer Hanuma Vihari.

Prabhakar questioned Jagan Reddy's achievements and accused him of leading the state into destruction. He promised that the TDP-Janasena alliance would focus on honest governance, implementing welfare schemes, supporting farmers, and providing jobs to the youth. Prabhakar confidently stated that the alliance would be a "super hit" and labeled it as the winning team against the losing YSRCP.