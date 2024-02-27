Chintamaneni Prabhakar inspects arrangements for TDP-Jana Sena meeting tomorrow

Denduluru Constituency is gearing up for the TDP-Jana Sena state level mega public meeting that is scheduled to take place tomorrow. Thousands of leaders, activists, and fans are expected to attend the event, coming from the villages of four mandals under Denduluru constituency, all under the guidance of former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar.

Chintamaneni held a meeting with party leaders at the constituency office in Duggira, Pedavegi mandal to review the arrangements for the event. He directed the leaders to ensure that the cadres reach the assembly premises on time and also emphasized on the importance of ensuring convenience for senior citizens and women who are traveling from the constituency to attend the meeting.

Party Constituency Observers Chennupati Gandhi and TDP Janasena State Level Meeting Dendulur Constituency Observers Vasantha Satyanarayana were also present at the meeting, along with Pedavegi, Pedapadu, Denduluru, Eluru Rural Mandals Party Presidents Boppana Sudha, Lavety Srinivas, and Maganti Narayana Prasad (Millu Babu), Namburi Nagaraju, Senior Leaders Grandfather Satyanarayana, and others.

The effort and coordination put in by the leaders and activists from Dendulur Constituency promise to make the TDP-Jana Sena state level meeting a great success.