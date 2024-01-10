  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chintamaneni Prabhakar says YSRCP govt. is inefficient

Chintamaneni Prabhakar says YSRCP govt. is inefficient
x
Highlights

Chintamaneni Prabhakar accused YSRCP government of the inefficient governance in the Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program held at Dharmarao...

Chintamaneni Prabhakar accused YSRCP government of the inefficient governance in the Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program held at Dharmarao Peta, Dendulur Mandal. Chintamaneni reached Dharmaraopet after the Babu Surety programs held in Chakrayagudem and Kannapuram on Tuesday



Chintamaneni specially thanked the villagers, who eagerly waited for Chintamaneni's arrival even at midnight and explained the greatness of the 6 schemes introduced by Chandrababu to the villagers. He said that Jagan cheated the people by not telling them that they would give Amma Vodi for one beneficiary in the house.

He said that during the last four and a half years of YSRCP rule, the state has deteriorated, at least it is in a state where it cannot say which is the capital*

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X