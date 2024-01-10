Chintamaneni Prabhakar says YSRCP govt. is inefficient

Chintamaneni Prabhakar accused YSRCP government of the inefficient governance in the Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program held at Dharmarao Peta, Dendulur Mandal. Chintamaneni reached Dharmaraopet after the Babu Surety programs held in Chakrayagudem and Kannapuram on Tuesday









Chintamaneni specially thanked the villagers, who eagerly waited for Chintamaneni's arrival even at midnight and explained the greatness of the 6 schemes introduced by Chandrababu to the villagers. He said that Jagan cheated the people by not telling them that they would give Amma Vodi for one beneficiary in the house.

He said that during the last four and a half years of YSRCP rule, the state has deteriorated, at least it is in a state where it cannot say which is the capital*