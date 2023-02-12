Chinthapalli ASP wins PM's Silver Cup

Rampachodavaram (ASR district): Pratap Siva Kishore, ASP, Chinthapalli sub-division, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, won the Prime Ministers' Silver Cup-2022, which is a prestigious competition conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) where officers of all ranks of all State and Central police forces participate.

The finalists were asked to make a presentation of their work in front of a panel consisting of representatives from the Prime Minister's office, the Intelligence Bureau, senior police officers, the Vice-Chancellors, and media heads. Pratap Siva Kishore presented his work in community policing and the ganja destruction in Agency areas. He said that ensuring alternative crops reach the ganja farmers will enable them make a smooth transition. He also briefed about various community policing initiatives like the SADAREM certification camp for disabled from remote extremist-affected villages. He presented how the police forces were planning to institutionalise community policing initiatives and how to make sure that the goodwill generated is well preserved. On Saturday he received the award as a part of the passing out parade held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

On the occasion, he expressed his happiness over this achievement. He said that the police performance is not judged by the number of marks that they receive out of 10, but by the number of marks they lose.

"Hence it is critical to transform ourselves from a force to a service that is the key going forward to enjoying the public's support in our work. AP police's success in controlling Naxalism stems from great contributions made in community policing by several officers and a culture that continued to focus on it," he said.