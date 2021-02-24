Chirala: 10 CEC students get placement in campus drive

Chirala: The Uplus Technology India Private Limited, Chennai conducted campus recruitment at Chirala Engineering College on Tuesday and selected 10 students for working with their company, said the college CEO Murali Krishna.

Principal Gangadhar said that a team from the company visited the college and conducted the recruitment drive in two rounds. Placement officer Baji Shahib said that the recruitment process was very tough but the training provided by the college helped the students to succeed in the interview. He said that 10 students were selected from the final year students after they clear all rounds successfully.

The CEO, principal, teaching and non-teaching staff of the college congratulated the successful students.

