Chirala: 32 students selected for scholarship

Chirala: St Ann’s College of Engineering & Technology of Chirala, secretary Vanama Rama Krishna Rao and Correspondent S Lakshmana Rao jointly informed that 32 students of First year B.tech and first year diploma were selected for National Level AICTE Pragathi scholarship. They informed that the college stood first in Prakasam and Bapatla districts and secured 5th place in Andhra Pradesh.

Under this scholarship, AICTE will providers 50,000 for B.tech students per year (for four years Rs 2.00 lakh) and Rs 50,000 for diploma students per year (for three years Rs 1.50 lakh). College Principal Dr K Jagadeesh Babu, Director of Accreditation Dr C Subba Rao congratulated the students. S Amarnath Babu was the programmes coordinator.

All the Heads of the department and staff members congratulated the parents and students.