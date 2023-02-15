Chirala: Call to protect health by cycling regularly

Ongole/ Chirala: Bapatla district Collector Vijaya Krishnan flagged off cycle rally as part of Ayushman Bharat Arogya Mela programme and released balloons into the air at municipal park in Chirala on Tuesday, to create awareness on cancer. She also participated in cycle rally, held up to Vijaya Sthupam in Market Centre, and encouraged the students and other participants.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that regular cycling increases body fitness, relieves mental stress and protects from diseases like cancer. She advised the public to start cycling early and opined that use of bicycles reduces demand for petrol and diesel and helps in pollution control and conservation of environment.

Bapatla DMHO Dr Vijayamma, DEO Ramarao, Chirala RDO P Sarojini, Municipal Commissioner Isaiah and tahsildar Prabhakar also participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, Prakasam DMHO Dr S Rajyalakshmi flagged off a cycle rally at Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole. She said that they are conducting an awareness programme every month as part of Ayushman Bharat programme and explained that regular cycling helps reduce obesity, build muscle and maintain health. She said that endorphins released after cycling will calm mind and control blood pressure. She explained that studies proved that cycling reduced 41 per cent of deaths in smokers, 46 per cent of deaths from heart-related diseases and 45 per cent of deaths from cancer-related reasons.