Chirala: Engineering students exhorted to focus on studies

Chirala: JNTU-K Controller of Examinations N Rama Krishnaiah advised students to work hard and excel in their studies. He inaugurated orientation programme for the first-year engineering and diploma students of St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology (SACET) here on Monday.

Rama Krishnaiah spoke on National Educational Policy 2020 explaining the main features and objectives of the policy, such as ensuring universal access to quality education, promoting critical thinking and creativity, and fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. He urged the students and parents to embrace the policy and make the most of it for their personal and professional growth.

SACET Secretary Vanama Rama Krishna Rao said that the college had achieved a hundred percent of admissions once again.

Correspondent S Laxmana Rao said that the management is committed to elevating the institute to the status of one of the 10 best engineering colleges in the state.

Principal Dr M Venugopal Rao, Accreditations director Dr C Subba Rao B Tech first-year coordinator Amarnath, and diploma coordinator Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, HoDs of Civil, ME, EEE, CSE, ECE, AIML, IOT, DS, CS, TPO and AO, Prof C Pavan Kumar, Prof Lakshmi Tulasi, SVD Anil Kumar, Dr P Harini, Dr K Jagadeesh Babu, Dr Ch Harikishan, Dr S Indraneel, Dr K Subba Rao, Prof N Purna Chandra Rao, RV Ramana Murthy and other staff members also addressed students.