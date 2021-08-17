Chirala : Man posing as IB officer arrested

Chirala : Chirala Town I police arrested a man who allegedly impersonated as an intelligence bureau officer and cheated gold merchants in the name of supplying gold biscuits at a cheaper price.

Paluvadi Raviteja of Bandavari Veedhi in Chirala convinced his family and friends that he is selected as an officer in the Intelligence bureau for some time, and showed an air pistol as proof.

He later informed his friends, relatives that he had friends in the Customs department, who can provide gold at a cheaper price. Meanwhile, he also prepared a person by the name of Madan at Tenali to purchase gold from the bullion market and pay a commission of Rs 3,000 per biscuit.

Raviteja collected money from the people known to him and paid Madan with the commission and offered the same to the people in Chirala for about Rs 10,000 lesser than the market price. He took about Rs 3.50 crore from the people after repaying the gold and winning their trust and started to delay the payments.

When the people who paid the money inquired, he escaped from the town. Based on the complaint received from the locals, the Chirala police registered a case under sections of IPC.

CI Rajamohan informed that they arrested the accused, recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash, one mobile phone, one dummy air pistol, Ford Eco sports car, Activa two-wheeler, four bangles, two rings from him, while they also recovered Rs 15 lakh from Madan, given as advance for gold.

The CI said that they will produce the accused in the court. The Town I Sub-Inspector Nagasrinu and his staff also participated in the press meet.