Chirala: People's organisations demand prosecution of SI

Ongole: The leaders and organisations representing SCs and STs in Prakasam district demanded the prosecution of Chirala II town SI in connection with the death of a youth.



They also called upon the State government to provide ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh and a job to the kin of the deceased youth.

According to YSRCP leader Dr V Amruthapani, Dalit leader Neelam Nagendrarao, CPM leader Punati Anjaneyulu and other Dalit and public front leaders, Ericharla Kiran Kumar and Shaini Abraham were going on a motorbike at Kothapet check-post in the Chirala II town police station limits on July 18.

The constable on duty, Ramireddy, stopped them for not wearing a mask and scolded them. In the meantime, SI Vijay Kumar reached the spot and apprehended the two youth and took them to the police station. After a while, the police informed the parents of Kiran Kumar that their son received a head injury and that he was shifted to the government hospital and later to Guntur for treatment, but he died on Tuesday night.

The people's organisations and Dalit leaders condemned the version of the police that the two youth were drunk and Kiran Kumar jumped off the moving vehicle (police jeep) and received the head injury. They said that the head injury was caused as SI Vijay Kumar severely beat up Kiran Kumar at the police station.

They also questioned why the police didn't take the youth to the government hospital and test them if they were drunk.

They alleged that the police in the State had become slaves to the ruling party and were on a killing spree of the innocent people. They demanded that the government prosecute SI Vijay Kumar under Prevention of Atrocities on SC ST Act for killing a Dalit and announce ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Kiran Kumar and provide a government job.