  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor: 19-year-old jumbo dies due to electrocution

19-year-old jumbo dies due to electrocution
x

19-year-old jumbo dies due to electrocution 

Highlights

A 19-year-old male tusker died due to electrocution near ST Colony of Madhavaram in Thavanampalli mandal in Chittoor district on Friday night.

Thavanampalli (Chittoor): A 19-year-old male tusker died due to electrocution near ST Colony of Madhavaram in Thavanampalli mandal in Chittoor district on Friday night.

According to West DFO Sunkara Ravisankar, the male elephant which had magnificent and regal appearance might have died after coming into contact with live electric wires after a pole collapsed. He said the pachyderms some times rub themselves against the poles when they feel itching sensation.

After receiving information from villagers, the forest officials reached the spot and buried the carcass after conducting post-mortem at the incident spot. Earlier, the forest staff paid their last respects to the deceased jumbo.

Speaking to The Hans India, DFO Ravi Sankar accused the electricity department staff for their failure to insulate the electrical lines passing through the forest area. He pointed out that the Act stresses on providing protection to the wild life. He also sought the villagers to protect the wild life which is nothing but precious to the nation and reminded that living on earth means living together with flora and fauna.

He said there are about 45 to 50 elephants in Chittoor district of which three elephants died in various accidents including electrocution from October 2021 to till date.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X