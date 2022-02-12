Chittoor: 19-year-old jumbo dies due to electrocution

Thavanampalli (Chittoor): A 19-year-old male tusker died due to electrocution near ST Colony of Madhavaram in Thavanampalli mandal in Chittoor district on Friday night.

According to West DFO Sunkara Ravisankar, the male elephant which had magnificent and regal appearance might have died after coming into contact with live electric wires after a pole collapsed. He said the pachyderms some times rub themselves against the poles when they feel itching sensation.

After receiving information from villagers, the forest officials reached the spot and buried the carcass after conducting post-mortem at the incident spot. Earlier, the forest staff paid their last respects to the deceased jumbo.

Speaking to The Hans India, DFO Ravi Sankar accused the electricity department staff for their failure to insulate the electrical lines passing through the forest area. He pointed out that the Act stresses on providing protection to the wild life. He also sought the villagers to protect the wild life which is nothing but precious to the nation and reminded that living on earth means living together with flora and fauna.

He said there are about 45 to 50 elephants in Chittoor district of which three elephants died in various accidents including electrocution from October 2021 to till date.